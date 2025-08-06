Kartavya Bhavan: Traffic restrictions in New Delhi on Wednesday evening

New Delhi: Traffic movement will be restricted in parts of New Delhi between 5 pm and 9 pm on Wednesday, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory issued ahead of a special event at Kartavya Path.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Kartavya Bhavan and heavy traffic is expected in the area during evening hours.

According to the advisory, parking and stopping vehicles will not be allowed on Janpath, Mansingh Road, Maulana Azad Road, Rajendra Prasad Road and other roads around Kartavya Path and C-Hexagon. Vehicles found parked in these restricted stretches will be towed and prosecuted. All towed vehicles will be moved to the traffic pit near Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Marg.

"Traffic diversions will be enforced at the roundabouts at Motilal Nehru Place, Mansingh Road, Jaswant Singh Road and Windsor Place. Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected roads, follow diversion signs and use public transport to help ease congestion," the advisory said.

Those travelling to airports, railway stations or bus terminals have been asked to plan their routes in advance, it added.

DCP (Traffic), New Delhi district, Rajeev Kumar told PTI that traffic police personnel will be deployed along the identified roads from 3 pm onwards to manage vehicular movement and assist commuters during the evening rush.