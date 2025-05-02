Traffic restrictions in parts of central Delhi on Saturday due to exigencies

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding restrictions on vehicular movements and road diversions in central Delhi on Saturday morning in view of exigent circumstances.

According to the advisory, the movement of vehicles will be regulated on key roads, including JLN Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg, DDU Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg (MGM) -- from Shantivan towards the IP flyover -- from 9 am to 10:15 am on Saturday.

Additionally, traffic on BSZ Marg, from the W point and A point up to Delhi Gate, will also face restrictions, the advisory said.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches during the restricted period and use alternative routes to ensure a hassle-free journey.

Parking will only be allowed in designated areas, the advisory said. PTI SSJ RC