Traffic restrictions in parts of Ranchi in view of India-SA ODI

Ranchi, Nov 29 (PTI) Traffic restrictions were imposed in parts of Ranchi in view of India's first ODI against South Africa on Sunday, an official said.

The restrictions will be in effect from 6 am on Sunday until the conclusion of the match, he said.

"Movement of vehicles on all the major roads that connect the stadium will be restricted. Around 500 traffic police personnel will be deployed for the cricket match," Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rakesh Singh said.

Heavy vehicles will be diverted towards their destinations via the Ring Road, he said.

At least 10 places have been identified for parking of spectators' vehicles, including Maharana Pratap Singh School ground, Dhurwa Golchakkar ground, DAV School ground, Prabhat Tara ground, Shaheed Maidan, and Helipad Maidan.