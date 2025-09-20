Traffic restrictions in place for Ramlila at Red Fort from Sept 22 to Oct 3

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory for traffic arrangements and diversions in view of the Ramlila and Dussehra celebrations at the Red Fort grounds from September 22 to October 3.

According to officials, three major Ramlilas - Lav Kush Ramlila, Nav Shri Dharmik Ramlila and Shri Dharmik Ramlila - will be organised during this period along with rides and food stalls.

A large number of devotees, visitors and VIPs are expected to attend the events daily.

Commuters have been advised to avoid Netaji Subhash Marg near the Red Fort and plan their journeys accordingly.

All commercial vehicles and DTC buses will be diverted from Delhi Gate Chowk, Daryaganj and Chatta Rail Chowk between 5 pm and midnight during the festival period, instead of proceeding towards Lal Quila.

"Traffic movement will remain restricted on Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk and on Nishad Raj Marg, due to the crowd expected to come to these three Ramlilas," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nishant Gupta.

If required, diversions for private vehicles will also be enforced from Chhatta Rail Chowk, T Point Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate, Shanti Van Chowk and GPO Chowk on Lothian Road, the advisory stated.

Suggested alternate routes include Delhi Gate to Rajghat to Shanti Van to Hanuman Setu to Kelaghat to Chatta Rail, and Chatta Rail to Hanuman Setu to Salimgarh Bypass to Rajghat to Delhi Gate.

Visitors without parking labels have been advised to use designated parking spaces at Madhav Das Park, Tikona Park, Sunehari Masjid, Parade Ground, Dangal Maidan, Omaxe Mall and Church Mission Road.

Vehicles with parking labels will have reserved areas near Lahori Gate, 15 August Park, the rampart and inside the 4A Parking Area.

The nearest metro stations to the venue are Lal Quila and Jama Masjid.

Officials stated that no e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws or cycle rickshaws will be allowed beyond Chhatta Rail Chowk and Delhi Gate on Netaji Subhash Marg.

Appealing for public cooperation, traffic police requested commuters to prefer public transport and the Delhi Metro to avoid congestion. PTI SGV MPL MPL