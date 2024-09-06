Traffic restrictions in place near DDA Ground in Burari due to Ganapati Puja

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Delhi Police issued an advisory stating that traffic restrictions will be put in place from Saturday around DDA Ground, Burari bypass during Ganapati Puja Mahotsav, a police advisory said.

According to the advisory, the 8th Ganapati Puja Mahotsav, including Katha Parvachan, will be held at DDA Ground, Burari Bypass, Outer Ring Road from Saturday to September 17 from 8 am to 12 pm.

A huge gathering is expected which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads, it said.

To ensure smooth traffic management in the area, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Arihant Marg from Mukundpur Chowk to Azadpur Chowk (on both carriageways), Outer Ring Road from Burari Chowk to Mukundpur Chowk (on both carriageways), Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Marg to Bhai Parmanand Marg (from Burari Chowk to Parmanand Colony), the advisory said.

The vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law, it said.

The vehicles towed would be parked at temporary parking near Tara Singh Chowk or at Shah Alam Bandh Road behind Majlis Park Metro Station, it stated.

Shah Alam Bandh Road (opposite Burari DDA ground) and single carriageway on Bhai Parmanand Marg (opposite Burari DDA Ground) will remain closed, the advisory said.

Traffic will be diverted from the red light at Bhai Parmanand Marg near Yograj Colony, and Shah Alam Bandh Road (opposite Burari DDA Ground), it said.

Traffic police have asked the commuters to avoid Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Marg and Bhai Parmanand Marg (From Burari Chowk to Kingsway Camp Chowk), Outer Ring Road (Carriageway from Burari Chowk to Mukundpur Chowk), Arihant Marg from Mukundpur Chowk to Azadpur Chowk (both carriageways), and Shah Alam Bandh Marg, the advisory said.

Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the mentioned roads and making maximum use of public transport. People who are going towards ISBT/railway stations/airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand, the advisory stated. PTI NIT HIG