Traffic restrictions in Shillong on New Year's Eve

Shillong, Dec 30 (PTI) Shillong's Khyndailad area, including Police Bazaar, will be declared a no-entry zone for vehicles on New Year's Eve, an official said on Tuesday Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said vehicular movement towards Police Bazaar will be prohibited from 5 pm on Wednesday in view of the large public gathering expected in the area.

"The restrictions will be put in place to ease congestion and ensure public safety," he said.

Vehicles will be diverted at Kachari Point towards Raj Bhawan Junction, while traffic from Umsohsun Junction along GS Road will be diverted towards Boucher Road and Motphran.

Syiem said parking will be permitted only on one side of the road along select stretches, including from Centenary Junction to Rap's Mansion Junction and from Pinewood Junction to Botanical Garden.

"Citizens are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with traffic personnel. Emergency service vehicles, however, will be allowed to ply and will be facilitated," he said.

The Khyndailad area has been lit aesthetically since Christmas, and many locations around the city, including churches and intersections, have been decorated. PTI JOP SOM