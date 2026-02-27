Traffic restrictions in south Delhi for Karan Aujla concert tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in force around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in south Delhi on Saturday for a live music concert by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

Special arrangements are in place for the "P-POP Culture India Tour 2026" scheduled at the stadium in Lodhi Colony from 4 pm to 10 pm on February 28. Restrictions on heavy vehicles from the JLN Stadium red light on the BP Marg will apply between 4 pm and 11 pm.

Commuters have been advised to avoid BP Marg, Lodhi Road and roads surrounding the stadium during peak hours. Traffic police said diversions and barricading will be enforced at key junctions, including JLN Red Light, Sewa Nagar Bus Depot Red Light, 5th Avenue Road near Double Storey Market and Dhobi Ghat, Pragati Vihar Red Light, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-Point, Barapullah cut near Gate No 5, and Jangpura Metro Station/Suchna Bhawan T-Point.

According to the advisory, vehicles from BP Marg may be diverted towards Mehar Chand Market. Traffic from 4th Avenue and Gurjar Chowk may not be allowed to access the Barapullah or JLN Service Road.

Similarly, vehicles from 5th Avenue Road and Lodhi Road will be diverted at Pragati Vihar and other points to prevent congestion. Left turns towards the SCOPE Complex at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-Point will remain closed.

With an expected crowd of 45,000 to 50,000 people, authorities have designated specific entry points. Spectators can enter through Gates 2, 6, 8, 13, 14, and 21. VIP entry is through Gate No. 13, while artists and organisers will use Gate 6. Gates 1 and 10 are reserved for emergency services.

Public parking is available at the Sewa Nagar and Sunheri Pulla bus depots, CGO Complex, SCOPE Complex and near Gates 7 to 9. VIP parking is inside the stadium at Gate 1.

The police have urged spectators to use public transport, noting that the JLN Stadium station on the Violet Line is the nearest metro link. Emergency vehicles will have unrestricted access throughout the period. PTI MSJ BM AKY