Traffic restrictions in south Delhi on Nov 7 for Baba Bageshwar Dham Padh Yatra

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory announcing traffic restrictions and diversions in parts of south Delhi on November 7 in view of the Baba Bageshwar Dham Padh Yatra.

The yatra will commence from Adhya Katyayani Mandir, Chhattarpur, to Shree Banke Bihari Mandir, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, from 11 am onwards on November 7. A large gathering of devotees, estimated to be more than 50,000, is expected to participate along with a sizeable convoy of vehicles.

According to the advisory, restrictions on the plying of all types of vehicles will remain effective, and the movement of Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) and private vehicles will be regulated or diverted on the following stretches to avoid traffic blockages. The restriction on plying of vehicles will remain effective from Y-point, Chhattarpur, to Dera More on SSN Marg from 11 am to 8 pm.

From CDR Chowk to Y-point, Chhattarpur, and vice versa, restrictions will remain in force from 8 am to 4 pm. Similarly, from Dera More to Y-point, Chhattarpur, and vice versa, the restrictions will be effective from 8 am to 8 pm.

Restrictions on plying of vehicles will also be in place from Zeer Khod to Dera More and vice versa from 1 pm to 10 pm on November 7, and from 7 am to 1 pm on November 8. Movement of LMV and private vehicles will be regulated or diverted as per need during these timings, the advisory said.

Parking restrictions will also be in place for all kinds of vehicles on the stretch from CDR Chowk to Dera Mandi and Zeer Khod from 8 am to 10 pm on November 7. Vehicles found parked on these stretches will be towed away and prosecuted as per law.

The advisory has urged the general public to avoid SSN Marg, Chhattarpur Mandir Road and 100 Foota Road, and plan their travel in advance while taking alternative routes to prevent delays.

Commuters coming from SSN Marg and intending to go towards Faridabad have been advised to abstain from SSN Marg and instead proceed straight on MG Road via CDR Chowk. Those travelling from SSN Marg towards Gurugram via Zeer Khod Road are advised to use Mandi Road on CDR Chowk. Commuters coming from Dera Gaon and heading towards Chhattarpur will be diverted from Bandh Road towards Mandi Road to reach Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.

All emergency vehicles, including those of Delhi Police, ambulances, fire brigade and other emergency services, will have free access on restricted roads while attending to emergency duties. However, emergency vehicles have been advised to avoid the affected stretches on November 7 to prevent inconvenience.

The advisory said the general public and motorists have been advised to plan their journeys keeping in mind the expected heavy rush around Chhattarpur Mandir and SSN Marg and to follow the directions of the traffic policemen posted on roads to avoid inconvenience. PTI SGV NB NB