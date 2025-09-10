Traffic restrictions on DU North Campus due to DUSU polls nomination

New Delhi: Traffic was restricted on Delhi University's North Campus on Wednesday as nomination process went underway for the varsity's students' union election, police said.

According to an advisory, traffic movement will be regulated between 1 pm and 5 pm on several roads, including Chhatra Marg, Sudhir Bose Marg, Guru Teg Bahadur Marg, Satyawati Marg, and Prof N D Kapoor Marg.

Diversion points have been set up at key intersections such as St Stephen's College red light, Kranti Chowk, Patel Chest, and Mall Road. All vehicles, except those on emergency duty, will be diverted from these points as and when required, it said.

Traffic from Mall Road towards the Arts Faculty will be redirected via Patel Chest, Guru Teg Bahadur Marg, Sudhir Bose Marg, and Sant Kirpal Singh Marg.

Vehicles approaching the Arts Faculty from MCD Chowk, Malkaganj, and Bonta Park will be rerouted through Hindu College red light, Ramjas College red light, and Guru Teg Bahadur Marg.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected roads during the restricted hours and refrain from parking on the roadside to ensure smooth traffic flow.