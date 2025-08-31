Traffic restrictions on Thamarassery Ghat Road in Kerala partially lifted

Kozhikode (Kerala) Aug 31 (PTI) The traffic restriction on Thamarassery Ghat road following frequent landslides was partially lifted here on Sunday, said Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh.

He said that multi-axle vehicles, along with all other vehicles, will be permitted to pass through under certain restrictions.

The existing one-way traffic regulations will remain in place.

Vehicles from both sides will be allowed to pass at specific intervals under police supervision. However, if heavy rains occur again, restrictions will be reimposed, he said.

The District Collector stated that the ban on tourists at the ghat viewpoint will remain in effect.

Vehicles must not be stopped here nor should people alight, the District Collector added.

The road, which is a vital route connecting Kozhikode and the Wayanad district, was closed due to multiple landslides recently.

After clearing the route, the restriction on the movement of heavy vehicles continued, considering the possibility of more landslides in the road stretch.

Officials said that multi-axle vehicles are now permitted as the frequent rain has ceased.

Meanwhile, after the restriction was lifted, a truck on the way to Kozhikode lost control and hit the boundary wall at the ninth curve section, causing a traffic block on the ghat road. However, the vehicle was later moved using a heavy crane, the police said.