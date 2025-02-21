Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway after night-long suspension

Banihal/Jammu: The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway resumed Friday morning after remaining suspended overnight following a snowfall in the Banihal sector, officials said.

Traffic on the highway was suspended around 7 pm on Thursday due to slippery conditions of the road at several places between Ramsoo and Banihal in Ramban district, leaving over 300 vehicles stranded.

"The traffic on the highway resumed around 7 am Friday and was plying smoothly from both sides,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic, national highway, S P Singh said.

He said the road clearance agency pressed snow-clearance machinery in operation Thursday evening itself and most of the stranded vehicles were subsequently cleared.

With improvement in the weather this morning, the clearance operation was speeded up paving the way for the resumption of two-way traffic on the highway, the officer said.

Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall, while plains were lashed by rains on Wednesday night and Thursday, ending a prolonged dry spell.