Traffic sergeant, two others beaten up by mob during naka checking in Kolkata, 3 arrested

Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) A Kolkata Police traffic sergeant and two other law enforcers have been allegedly beaten up by a mob following an altercation during naka checking in Tangra area of the city, an officer said on Wednesday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident took place at Tangra-Chinatown and Chistopher Road crossing when a group of around 20-30 people attacked the on-duty officer, a constable and a civic volunteer during naka checking around midnight on Tuesday following an altercation over some issue which is being investigated, he said.

The traffic sergeant, identified as Kautuk Ghosh of Park Circus Traffic Guard, was conducting routine naka checking when the incident took place.

"The entire incident was recorded in the body cam of the traffic sergeant. We have arrested three persons in connection with the matter while the others were being identified," the officer said.

Ghosh and the other two were rushed to Chittaranjan National Medical College for treatment, he said, adding that a case has been lodged with the Topsia police station in this regard and further investigation is underway. PTI SCH ACD