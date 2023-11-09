Traffic snarls in Delhi ahead of Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Traffic in the national capital on Thursday was affected at several places as people thronged the markets ahead of Diwali, causing inconvenience to commuters.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, they have received around 15 calls related to the traffic issue on Thursday.

"Movement of traffic on San Martin Marg is affected due to a road cave-in near Jesus Mary Marg-San Martin Marg Red Light. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the traffic police wrote on X.

Several commuters took to X complaining about the traffic condition in the city. An X user said in a post that there was a traffic jam at Radisson roundabout towards Jwala Heri Market and from the District Centre side. "Waiting for the last 30 minutes just to travel a one-kilometre stretch," the post read.

Commuters also said there were traffic issues on Old Rohtak Road, roundabout of Mori Gate outside Tis Hazari courts, Khajuri to Yamuna Vihar, Rajghat to Wazirabad flyover and Ravi Das Marg at Kalkaji.

South Delhi resident Snigdha Singh said that there was heavy traffic near Green Park.

"I was going to my office in central Delhi and took a cab from my residence in south Delhi. The traffic was very heavy on the stretch near Green Park and the vehicles were crawling. It took me double the time to pass the stretch," Singh said. PTI NIT NIT SKY SKY