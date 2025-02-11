Traffic snarls inevitable, it's not due to mismanagement but number of Maha Kumbh devotees: UP DGP

Lucknow, Feb 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police Chief Prashant Kumar on Monday said that delays in traffic movement is inevitable not due to mismanagement, but due to the sheer number of devotees during Mahakumbh 2025 as it is witnessing the largest congregation of humanity in history.

This is not just crowd management; this is history in the making, Kumar said in a statement, adding that the sheer scale of this spiritual gathering has pushed has pushed Prayagraj’s infrastructure beyond its maximum capacity, making delays in traffic movement inevitable.

He said that with over 40 crore pilgrims having already taken a sacred dip at the Sangam and millions arriving each day, managing the unprecedented movement of people and vehicles during Mahakumbh 2025 is a challenge that no city, administration, or police force in the world has ever encountered before.

In the statement, he said, "Mahakumbh 2025 is witnessing the largest congregation of humanity in history. With over 40 crore pilgrims having already taken a sacred dip at the Sangam and millions arriving each day, managing the unprecedented movement of people and vehicles is a challenge that no city, no administration, and no police force in the world has ever encountered before." "The sheer scale of this spiritual gathering has pushed the infrastructure of Prayagraj beyond its maximum capacity, making delays in traffic movement inevitable not due to mismanagement, but due to the sheer volume of devotees," Kumar said.

He said that said despite these challenges, police personnel -- from constables on the ground to senior officers -- are working tirelessly to ensure smooth traffic flow, assist pilgrims, and maintain law and order with patience and skill, he said.

"Managing this ocean of humanity is a Herculean task, and every police officer on duty is displaying unmatched dedication to making Mahakumbh 2025 a safe and seamless experience," the DGP said.

Elaborating further, he said, "There is no global precedent for what UP Police is managing today. No city, country, or police force has ever had to regulate such an enormous gathering of people and vehicles in real time. This is not just crowd management; this is history in the making." Under the dynamic leadership and close supervision of CM Adityanath the strategic planning, real-time decision-making, and relentless execution by UP Police officers are setting a global benchmark in managing large-scale human movements, he added.

"Future generations will study this moment as a testament to discipline, determination, and duty," he said.

Referring to the criticism, Kumar said that while criticism finds its space in media and social media, it is heartening to see numerous video testimonials from pilgrims, both common devotees and prominent personalities, who have appreciated the seamless organization, security, and assistance provided by UP Police and the administration.

Their words of gratitude reflect the massive effort and commitment behind the scenes, ensuring that Mahakumbh remains a sacred and well-organized spectacle despite the unimaginable scale, the DGP said.

He also said that videos from Prayagraj city and inter-district borders on Monday afternoon showed traffic movement returning to near-normal, highlighting the police's relentless efforts.

"Instead of focusing solely on criticism, one must acknowledge the extraordinary perseverance of our police force, who are not just managing an event but writing history with their relentless service. I salute every police officer' the true unsung heroes who are turning the impossible into reality, every single day," he added.