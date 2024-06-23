Traffic sub-inspector suspended for misbehaving with BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi

Lucknow, Jun 23 (PTI) A traffic sub-inspector was suspended on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with the state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi and his family while checking their vehicle, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when Tripathi and his family were returning home from the airport.

They were stopped by Traffic Sub-inspector (TSI) Ashutosh Tripathi in the Krishnanagar area for a routine check.

Rakesh Tripathi, in his complaint to the police, alleged that they showed all the documents related to the vehicle, and the Traffic Sub Inspector still misbehaved with them.

Taking note of the incident, TSI Tripathi was suspended after charges against him were prima facie found true, an official statement issued by the traffic police said.

A departmental probe has also been ordered against the accused.

The matter was highlighted on social media. Following this, BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal also asked the state police to take cognisance of the matter.