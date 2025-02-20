Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar NH after snowfall

Banihal/Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended Thursday evening due to slippery conditions owing to snowfall in the Banihal sector, officials said.

The suspension of the traffic on the vital road left over 300 vehicles including those carrying passengers stranded, the officials said.

Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall, while plains were lashed by rains since late Wednesday night, ending a prolonged dry spell.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic, national highway, said the traffic has been suspended due to slippery conditions at several places between Ramsoo and Banihal due to the accumulation of snow.

The highway maintenance agencies of NHAI have deployed personnel and machinery to clear the stranded vehicles at Nachilana, Sherbibi, and across the Banihal-Qazigund four-lane tunnel, the officer told PTI.

He said efforts are underway to restore the normal traffic on the highway. PTI COR TAS TAS HIG HIG