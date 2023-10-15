Traffic tips help drivers negotiate HP roads, Shimla sees dip in road accidents in apple season

Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI) The apple transportation period in Shimla this year has witnessed a 44 per cent decline in road accidents as compared to last year, with authorities imparting skills on hill driving to drivers with a focus on halting of vehicles at accident prone spots and not over applying brakes on slopes.

The period from July to mid October in Shimla is the peak period when apples are transported and it is also a time when the number of road accidents increase as many drivers are not proficient in hill driving.

Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI that an analysis of factors leading to loss of life and property due to accidents during the apple season was done and it was found that overloading, over speeding and lack of proficiency in hill driving led to frequent accidents, Over application of brakes on slopes by drivers leads to loss of pressure and heats up the wheel which impacts the brake system and results in accidents.

Imparting knowledge and skills on hill driving especially not applying brakes frequently, use of heavy gears and holding and halting of vehicles at accident prone spots to coordinate traffic and speed helped in reducing the number of accidents, he added.

According to police data, 32 people were killed and 130 were injured in 79 road accidents during the apple season from July 1 to October 13 this year as compared to 65 deaths and injuries to 255 persons in 142 accidents in the corresponding period in 2022 which implies that accidents, deaths and injuries reduced by 44 percent, 50 percent and 49 percent respectively.

Despite challenging conditions following heavy damage to roads infrastructure caused by landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rains in the months of July and August, the road accidents count during the apple season has significantly come down in the district, police officials said on Sunday.

About 1.91 crore apple boxes crossed Shoghi, Gumma, Fagu, Kuddu and Balog barriers in the district this season, according to police. As many as 1,12,571 vehicles, including 78,819 pickups, 29,958 trucks and 3,804 trolla (big trucks), were used for transportation of apples.

Reduction of road accidents during the apple season has also reflected in the total accidents reported in 2023 and the road accidents from January 1 till October 13 decreased from 283 last year to 233 this year, a decline of 17 percent while number of deaths and injuries reduced from 140 to 99 (29 percent) and 579 to 366 (36 percent) respectively.

About 70,000 less challans were issued but the number of accidents reduced which means there is no direct correlation between high numbers of challans and road accidents, the police said and added that voluntary compliance to traffic norms is our new initiative and traffic schooling on roads yield much better results in hill area like Shimla, the police said.

Traffic plans like "One Minute Traffic Plan" and "Apple transportation Plan" were successful in ensuring road safety as well as in decongesting the capital city though over 50 lakh tourists vehicles had visited Shimla this year. PTI BPL DV DV