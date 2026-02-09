Traffic to be affected in Rohini till March 11 due to sewer line work

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Traffic movement will remain affected in parts of Rohini from February 9 to March 11 due to sewer line laying work being carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at Nala Road along the I&FC drain between Bhagwan Mahavir Marg and Dwarkadeesh Chowk, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be affected on Nala Road along the I&FC drain connecting Bhagwan Mahavir Marg and Dwarkadeesh Chowk, as well as on K N K Marg and Bhagwan Mahavir Marg connecting to Nala Road during the work period.

The traffic police said commuters may use alternate routes such as Bahadur Shah Marg from Pansali Chowk to Bawana Road via Mahadev Chowk near St Xavier School, connecting to K N K Marg, and vice versa. Motorists have also been advised to use internal sector roads of Rohini wherever feasible to avoid congestion.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, prefer alternate routes and make use of public transport during the period. Motorists were also urged to follow traffic rules and directions issued by traffic personnel deployed on the affected stretches. PTI SGV NB