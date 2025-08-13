Traffic to be affected near Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium for celebrations on Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said traffic movement will be affected from 6 am on August 15 on roads around Chhatrasal Stadium, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will hoist the national flag as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The advisory posted on X said the event is expected to draw a huge crowd.

Diversions will be in place at Hakikat Nagar Nala Road, Kingsway Camp Chowk, U-turn Bhama Shah Chowk, Model Town-II and III, H-Point, Nanak Piau Gurudwara, and Stadium Road, GTK Road T-point, the advisory stated.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Mall Road (Ring Road adjacent to Chhatrasal Stadium), Stadium Road, Brahma Kumari Marg, Bhama Shah Road, and Old GT Karnal Road, it added.

"Those travelling towards Delhi University (North Campus), GTB Nagar, Model Town, and Azadpur Subzi Mandi have been asked to keep sufficient travel time in hand," the statement read.

Commuters have been urged to plan their travel in advance, use public transport to reduce congestion, and follow the instructions of traffic police on duty. PTI SGV SGV NSD NSD