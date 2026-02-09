Traffic to be affected on Kathia Baba Marg till March 31 due to sewer line work

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Traffic will remain affected on the Swaroop Nagar–Burari Road from till March 31 due to sewer line laying work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board, an official advisory said on Monday.

According to the advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the affected stretch lies between the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Swaroop Nagar office near the drain at National Highway-44 and Vijay Chowk on the Burari side.

Commuters using this road are likely to face delays during the period, it said.

Vehicles travelling from the SDM Swaroop Nagar side towards Burari may take the SDM Swaroop Nagar drain road towards the Bhalswa landfill site, also known as Kuda-Khatta, via CC Road up to Jhanda Chowk, and then proceed to Burari Chowk, or use the Gurjar Chowk–Vijay Chowk–Burari route, the advisory added.

It further advised vehicles coming from Vijay Chowk to proceed via Gurjar Chowk, Gurudwara Road, Jhanda Chowk, the Bhalswa landfill site, the drain road and the SDM Office, Swaroop Nagar.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretch, if possible, make maximum use of public transport, allow extra travel time and follow traffic rules and directions issued by personnel deployed at intersections, the traffic police said.