Traffic to be affected on Patel Road due to DJB drainage work: Police

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Traffic will be affected on a stretch of Patel Road here due to ongoing drainage maintenance and upgradation work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board, an official said on Tuesday.

The work is underway near the Patel Nagar metro station, impacting traffic movement from Shadipur Chowk to the Pusa Road roundabout towards Shankar Road.

"Due to the work, two lanes have been affected, leading to heavy and slow-moving traffic," according to a traffic advisory.

It said commuters travelling towards New Delhi and Karol Bagh are likely to face delays on the affected stretch.

"Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid congestion. Vehicles heading towards New Delhi and Karol Bagh may take a right turn from Shadipur Chowk towards Loha Mandi via Dev Prakash Shastri Marg and proceed through Inderpuri," the advisory read.

Traffic police have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance in view of the diversions.