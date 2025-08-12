Traffic to be hit at Madhuban Chowk for 3 months due to DMRC work

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Traffic movement at Madhuban Chowk intersection will remain affected for three months due to the construction of a foot-over bridge, traffic police said on Tuesday.

The bridge, being built by DMRC, will connect Pitampura Metro Station with the under-construction Madhuban Chowk Metro Station.

According to an advisory, traffic from Wazirpur towards Mangolpuri, Vikas Puri, or Janakpuri will be diverted via Britannia to Punjabi Bagh and then towards Peeragarhi Chowk.

"For those travelling from Rohini towards West Delhi areas such as Vikas Puri and Janakpuri, the diversion route will be via Sai Baba Chowk if the commuters are from Rohini, a right turn towards M2K Rohini for the vehicles coming from Sai Baba Chowk, a left turn onto Outer Ring Road, followed by a U-turn near Rani Bagh police station before proceeding towards Peeragarhi Chowk," the advisory on X read.

It urged the motorists to use public transport wherever possible.

The advisory also warns of more traffic on alternative routes due to diversions.