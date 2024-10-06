Traffic to be hit in southwest Delhi for repair work on Old Kakrola Road until Oct 20

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Traffic will be affected on a stretch in southwest Delhi due to repairing work on the Old Kakrola Road, which will remain shut from October 6 to 20, according to a police advisory on Saturday.

The maintenance work will hit movement on the Tura Mandi Chowk-Shyam Vihar Chowk-Najafgarh drain stretch.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed on the basis of the section or full stretch of the road which is undergoing repair, the advisory said.

The traffic police advised commuters going from Najafgarh Tura Mandi Chowk to Dwarka to use the main Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar Road till Dwarka More or the Najafgarh-Kapashera Road to reach their destination.

Motorists going from Dwarka towards Tura Mandi Chowk, Najafgarh will need to go towards Old Palam Road to reach the main Uttam Nagar-Najafgarh Road, the advisory said.

A diversion will also be made from the Shyam Vihar Chowk as per requirements, it said.

The police urged commuters to avoid journey on the stretch under repair and advised them to avoid roadside parking on Tura Mandi Chowk-Shyam Vihar Chowk-Najafgarh Drain Bridge stretch on Old Kakrola Road.

In another advisory, the traffic police said traffic will be hit on Ring Road due to the ongoing construction of a flyover near Bharat Darshan Park signal and construction work for an underpass from roundabout of Punjabi Bagh towards Raja Garden near Bharat Darshan Red Light, which has just begun.

Due to this, the traffic will move in a single lane and this part will remain affected for the next seven to eight days, they added.

Commuters coming from Britannia Flyover and going towards Moti Nagar are advised to take the Punjabi Bagh Flyover, the police said.

Taking to X, the police said that due to construction work being carried out by DMRC, the GTK Road from Shakti Nagar Chowk towards Ghantaghar will remain closed and traffic coming from Azadpur will be diverted left towards Khalsa College. PTI NIT RPA