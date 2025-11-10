Traffic to be hit on New Rohtak Road for 45 days due to drain maintenance

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Traffic movement on a stretch of New Rohtak Road will remain affected for 45 days due to drain maintenance, police said on Monday.

According to an advisory, restrictions have been imposed on two lanes on the stretch between Kamal T-Point and Zakhira Flyover towards Punjabi Bagh from November 9.

The restrictions will remain in place between 11 am and 9 pm every day for the next 45 days. The work is being carried out in the Anand Parbat area by the Delhi Jal Board, the advisory stated.

"Due to the ongoing drainage work, traffic in the area is expected to remain heavy and slow," the advisory said.

Commuters heading towards Punjabi Bagh or West Delhi using New Rohtak Road have been advised to take a right turn from Kamal T-Point towards Sarai Rohilla via Veer Banda Bairagi Marg and then proceed through Inderlok, it added.