Traffic to remain affected on Nangloi Flyover due to repair work: Police

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Delhi Police on Tuesday said that traffic will remain affected on Nangloi Flyover due to repair work.

The opposite carriageway from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi will remain operational for traffic movement, an advisory said.

From Wednesday, half carriageway from Peeragarhi to Tikri Border of Nangloi Flyover will remain closed for the commuters due to the repairing of the flyover.

Commuters coming from Peeragarhi and going towards Tikri Border are advised to take Outer Ring Road District Center Janakpuri-Najafgarh to reach Bhadurgarh or Tikri Border, it said.

Commuters coming from Peeragarhi may take Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, Bakkarwala Road up to Mundka Industrial Area and Rohtak Road, the advisory said.

People are advised to avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance in the normal flow of traffic. Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding affected roads and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a pleasant journey, the advisory added. PTI NIT HIG