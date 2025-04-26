Traffic to remain suspended on Jammu-Srinagar NH on Sunday for repair work

Jammu, Apr 26 (PTI) The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway will remain suspended for 24 hours, beginning Sunday morning, for widening of road damaged due to recent landslides especially near Ramban town, an official said.

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, the traffic will be halted on the highway for repair work from 8 am on Sunday to 8 am on Monday.

A traffic department official clarified that the traffic will remain suspended on the 250-km highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, between Nashri Tunnel to Banihal Tunnel -- a 66-km stretch in Ramban which suffered damages at several places especially between Maroog and Seri following multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains on April 20.

“There will be no movement of any kind of vehicle after 5 pm today (Saturday) from Qazigund towards Jammu and from Udhampur towards Srinagar. Load carrier operators carrying perishable items or live stock are advised to load their vehicles accordingly,” a spokesperson of the traffic department said.

The one-way traffic on the highway was restored on April 23 to facilitate stranded passengers to move out of Kashmir following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam a day earlier. The attack left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead.

In his order, the deputy commissioner Ramban said granted sanction to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for taking the 24-hour traffic haltage to undertake the widening of damaged road portion in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the commuters.

The four-km Maroog-Seri stretch of the highway was worst-hit in the natural fury, burying dozens of vehicle including trucks and damaging the retaining walls and vehicle parapets. PTI TAS NB