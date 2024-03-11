Advertisment
National

Traffic violation fines of Rs 21 cr unpaid; Raigad cops plan to approach court

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Alibag, Mar 11 (PTI) The Raigad police on Monday said it was planning to take legal action against those who have not paid traffic violation 'e-challans' to the tune of Rs 21 crore despite repeated reminders.Since 2019, a total of 6,90,708 vehicle owners were cumulatively fined Rs 28.77 crore for traffic violations but only an amount of Rs 7.51 crore has been paid so far, a traffic police official said.

"Despite repeated reminders and issuing notices, a large number of offenders have not paid the fines. We plan to go to court to recover this money," he added. PTI COR BNM

Advertisment
Subscribe