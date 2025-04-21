Traffic warden chasing tempo on Mumbai's Coastal Road falls into sea, dies

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) A 38-year-old traffic warden died after falling into the sea while chasing a tempo which had allegedly violated traffic norms on the Coastal Road in south Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, an official said.

The tempo, which was going from Tata Garden towards Worli, allegedly violated the traffic rules by entering the Coastal Road where heavy vehicles are not allowed to ply.

Traffic warden Rafique Wazir Shaikh then chased the tempo on his scooter, the official said.

Shaikh, however, lost control over his two-wheeler on a curve of the Coastal Road and his vehicle skidded due to the sand there, he said.

The scooter then hit a cement railing of the road and Shaikh fell into the Arabian Sea, the official said.

An alert motor vehicle driver informed the police control room, following which security and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and pulled Shaikh out of the waters, he said.

He was rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital where he was declared dead, the police said.

An accidental death case has been registered at Gamdevi Police Station, the official said, adding a probe was underway into the incident.

The Coastal Road stretches from Marine Drive to Worli along Mumbai's shoreline.