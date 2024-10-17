Traffic will be affected in south, central Delhi on Sunday due to Half Marathon

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Traffic in south and central Delhi will be affected and regulated for around six hours till 11 am on Sunday in view of the Half Marathon, an advisory said.

According to the advisory, more than 35,000 participants are expected to compete in the Delhi Half Marathon which will be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium around 4.45 am.

The Half Marathon open and police cup 21.09 kilometres will start from the JLN Stadium from 5 am. Elite Athlete Men and Women (Indian and international) - Half Marathon 21.09 km will start from the JLN Stadium Complex from 6.50 am. Open 10 km will start from 7.30 am from the Jeevan Deep Building on Sansad Marg, the advisory said.

Traffic movement will be regulated from 4.45 am to 11 am. However, uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles will be facilitated. Cross traffic movement at junctions located along the route will be allowed depending on the location and number of participants, the advisory stated.

Traffic will be diverted as per the requirement on fourth Avenue-Bhisham Pitamaha Marg junction under Sewa Nagar flyover, Kotla traffic signal, Sewa Nagar traffic signal, Jor Bagh Colony Road, Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road junction, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg junction, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Mathura Road-Bhairon Road junction, round about Man Singh Road, Janpath-Maulana Azad Road junction, round Gurudwara Rakabganj, Sansad Marg-Outer Circle junction, Tilak Marg-C Hexagon junction, etc.

Commuters are requested to cooperate in this celebration of fitness by avoiding the roads and junctions in the vicinity of Delhi Half Marathon and travelling via suggested routes mentioned above, it added. PTI NIT NIT MNK MNK