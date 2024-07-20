National

Traffic will be affected near ITO due to political party's protest: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday said traffic will be affected at ITO in view of a political party's protest at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg, officials said.

Taking to X, the police asked commuters to avoid the roads leading up to ITO.

"In view of a political party's protest at DDU Marg, traffic will remain heavy at ITO Chowk, Minto Road and other nearby roads. DDU Marg may be closed for traffic movement from 11:00 AM to 01:30 PM. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," the police wrote on the microblogging platform. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said it will hold a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters over cutting of trees in Delhi.

