Trafficker held, 17 minors rescued by NFR in 8 days

Guwahati, Jan 17 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a trafficker and rescued 17 minors from various stations under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) between January 9 and 16, a statement said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, one minor girl each was rescued from Jalpaiguri Road and New Bongaigaon railway stations on Tuesday.

Both the rescued minors were handed over to Child Welfare Committee in Jalpaiguri and Bongaigaon for their safe custody.

In an operation on January 9, six minors were rescued and a trafficker was apprehended by a team of RPF and Bal Bachao Andolan, Katihar, from Kishanganj railway station, the statement added.

The other rescues were made in various operations during the period. The statement said 43 minors and three women were rescued by RPF under NFR in December last year. PTI SSG MNB