Trafficker held with narcotics worth Rs 13 lakh in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Police arrested an alleged drug trafficker here and recovered 65 grams of smack (adulterated heroin), estimated to be worth Rs 13 lakh, from his possession, an official said on Sunday.

On Saturday, a team from Nakur police station arrested the accused -- identified as Saddam, a resident of Baikhedi village -- near Baikhedi village on the Ambehta-Gangoh road, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

The police recovered 65 grams of illegal smack, an electronic weighing scale, and a mobile phone from his possession, he said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant provisions in this connection and investigation is on. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB