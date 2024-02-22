Trafficking of exotic wildlife species a grave threat: CBI Director Praveen Sood

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The trafficking of exotic wildlife species presents a grave threat, necessitating heightened international collaboration and exchange of intelligence among law enforcement agencies, CBI Director Praveen Sood said on Thursday.

Sood made the remarks after inaugurating an international meeting on the issue co-hosted by the CBI and Interpol.

The regional investigative and analytical case meeting on exotic species trafficking, convened at the CBI headquarters, is hosting domain experts from India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The primary focus will be on comprehending the modus operandi and trafficking routes employed for live exotic animals and birds within the region, among other pertinent topics.

Experts participating in the meeting will not only identify information lacunae but will also explore the potential for sharing criminal information, discern transnational networks, and deliberate on prioritizing targets implicated in trafficking transactions.

In his inaugural address, Sood underscored that each participating nation harbours a diverse biodiversity, including rare and endangered species, targeted by transnational poaching and smuggling networks.

Reiterating India's commitment to the conservation and protection of exotic species, he highlighted the multi-faceted approach combining legal frameworks, robust enforcement mechanisms, international cooperation, and community involvement.

Hyuk Lee, Criminal Intelligence Officer from Interpol's Environmental Security Unit, emphasized the imperative to enhance understanding of trafficking routes and modus operandi.

He said that the meeting will significantly contribute to disrupting and dismantling the illicit supply chains sustaining this nefarious trade.

The Indian delegation in this collaborative summit will comprise the officers of the CBI, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

The gathering will engage in the exchange of insights on transnational criminal networks and relevant Interpol notices.

Outlined in the agenda is a deliberate effort to optimize the use of Interpol channels to combat wildlife crimes, the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

As the national central bureau for Interpol in India, the CBI diligently coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in the country for seamless cooperation with the international police organization, he said. PTI ABS SMN SMN