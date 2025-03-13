Trafficking-prostitution racket: Kenyan woman held by Goa cops from Bengaluru

Panaji, Mar 13 (PTI) A Kenyan woman was arrested from Bengaluru in neighbouring Karnataka for alleged involvement in trafficking of women from her country to Goa, a police official said here on Thursday.

Nancy Kingori was held by the Goa Crime Branch on the complaint of a woman that she was brought from Kenya and forced into prostitution, following which a case was registered under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita on March 3, the police spokesman said.

"Kingori was allegedly involved in such activities from November 18, 2024 onwards. During the course of investigation, a team under sub inspector Pragati Malik went to Bengaluru. Kingori was brought to Goa today," he said. PTI RPS BNM