Trafficking racket busted at India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, 7 arrested

Shillong, Jan 14 (PTI) Seven people were arrested as a trafficking racket that operated at the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya was busted, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the BSF apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals near Dawki on Sunday evening along with three Indian touts, they said.

The four Bangladeshi nationals were attempting to cross into India illegally when they were intercepted by the BSF troops, they said.

During questioning, the Bangladeshi nationals revealed that they were planning to settle in India and had sought the assistance of the three touts, officials said.

All the apprehended individuals were handed over to the police, and they were formally arrested. A case was filed against them.

It was alleged that the racket was charging anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 per person for facilitating illegal entry into India, officials said. PTI JOP SOM