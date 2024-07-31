Tragedies waiting to happen, freebies culture must end: HC on coaching centre deaths

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday lambasted the authorities over the death of three UPSC aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre, saying human lives are costly and should not be lost due to some negligence as tragedies are waiting to happen.

Highlighting the need to do away with the "freebies culture" where no taxes or water and electricity bills are being collected, the high court said when civic authorities do not have money to pay salaries, how will they upgrade the infrastructure which is a century old.

The high court hinted at asking a central agency, like CVC, CBI or Lokpal, to probe the incident and directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner, deputy commissioner of police concerned and the investigating officer of the case to appear before it on Friday.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said a "strange probe" was going on with the Delhi Police taking action against a man who drove a car outside the coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar here but not acting against the MCD officials.

"What is Delhi Police doing? Have they lost it?" the bench remarked.

"People are losing their lives. You must realise human lives are costly and they should not be lost just because of someone's negligence or time taken for arriving at a good decision," it said.

The high court was hearing a plea by organisation Kutumb, through advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, seeking constitution of a high-level committee to probe the deaths of the three civil service aspirants on July 27.

The court, which said the MCD officials are not bothered about its orders and it has become a joke, also directed removal of all encroachments on drains in the Rajinder Nagar area by Friday.

The bench asked how so much of water accumulated in the area and how the authorities were liberalising the bylaws without first upgrading the infrastructure.

It said the drainage system in the city is 100 years old and the authorities expect it to take care of all eventualities.

"There is a fundamental malice here. Everyone needs to realise that the physical, financial and administrative infrastructure of this city is not in accordance with the present day reality. There is a major disconnect in what the citizens need and what they are getting," it said.

The bench said, "You need to see whether you want to have this freebies culture or you want to have proper infrastructure. Delhi has a population of 3.3 crore people whereas it was planned for six to seven lakh people. How do you plan to accommodate so many people without upgrading the infrastructure?" "The civic authorities are bankrupt. Salaries are paid with great difficulty. If you don't have money to pay salaries, how are you going to improve the infrastructure of this city? The administrators have to be awake to this.

"You want to have freebies culture where there is going to be no taxes, no levy, you are not collecting any money, so you are not spending any money," it said.

The bench said the tragedy was bound to happen. There is larger malice over here as the civic authorities are not spending anything over infrastructure. It asked where the money will come from.

During the hearing, MCD counsel Manu Chaturvedi submitted that under the unified bylaws, the coaching centres were allowed to use their basement for storage and stacking purposes only after getting clearance certificate from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Regarding a complaint sent about basement of coaching centres being illegally used as libraries and study centres around a month before this incident, the MCD counsel said just a few days back the DFS gave clearance certificate.

"It is a collective failure on our part," he said, adding that 35 coaching centres have been shut down as they were not complying the DFS norms and 25 others have been sealed.

Meanwhile, in view of the proceedings happening before the Acting Chief Justice's court, another bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Ravinder Dudeja deferred hearing till Monday on a case initiated by it in relation to an incident of fire in a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar last year.

While the amicus curiae said this case pertained to the Mukherjee Nagar incident and the consequent issues pertaining to the coaching centres complying with fire safety regulations as well as the building regulations, the bench suggested that it will hear the matter after the hearing on the PIL on Friday.

While hearing the Rajender Nagar matter, the court said illegal constructions are done in connivance with local authorities and involve all wings of the administration.

"You have created so many authorities in Delhi and each one of them is passing the buck. It's all a sham which you people do.

"Your suspension (of officials) is very strange. You suspend the officials but they come back with a promotion. We have not seen anyone who has lost his job," it said.

When the MCD counsel said they have suspended some officials after the incident, the bench said only junior officials are suspended and not the senior ones who have not exercised their power of supervision.

"Senior officers have to visit sites. They are not moving out of their air conditioned offices. If this encroachment was there on drains, why it was not removed? This is a case of criminal neglect.

"If you think that through buildings you can fight the nature, you are sadly mistaken because the nature is going to come with fury. One day people are complaining of drought in the city and the other day it is flooded," it said. PTI SKV ADS SKV KSS KSS