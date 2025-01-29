Tragedy at Maha Kumbh extremely saddening: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, describing the tragedy as extremely saddening.

In a post on X, he said the local administration in Prayagraj is giving all possible help to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He said, "I have been speaking to Chief Minister Yogi ji and am in constant touch with the state government."

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जिन श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने परिजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा हुआ है। इस सिलसिले में मैंने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2025

A stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Several casualties are feared.

The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara marg, Adityanath said.