Tragedy caused by LA wildfires should prompt reflection on Gaza destruction: PDP chief

Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the tragedy caused by wildfires in Los Angeles should prompt reflection on the destruction in Gaza.

Advertisment

"The devastation caused by the recent fires in LA is deeply shocking and serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of environmental negligence. However, this tragedy should also prompt reflection on the destruction in Gaza," Mufti said in a post on X.

In her post she said while the fires in LA can be seen as a natural disaster that, with better prevention, might have been avoided, the devastation in Gaza is a result of actions by "a rogue Israel government," with many countries and even celebrities in LA looking on, often indifferent or complicit.

"Hopefully, the people witnessing the destruction in LA will gain a deeper understanding of the profound impact that comes when homes and lives are torn apart," Mufti, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, added. PTI SSB OZ OZ