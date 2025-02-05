Tragedy on Mauni Amavasya caused by officials' negligence: Yati Narsinghanand

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Yati Narsinghanand Giri, the Peethadheeshwar of Shiv Shakti Dham Dasna and Mahamandaleshwar of Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, on Tuesday blamed official negligence for the Mauni Amavasya stampede at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.

He said he has written a letter in blood to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under the banner of Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara.

In the letter, he wrote, "The inhumane behaviour of your shameless, corrupt and insensitive officials towards Hindus on Mauni Amavasya has compelled me to write this letter." He further said, "This horrific massacre (the Mauni Amavasya incident) is not my primary concern. My real concern is the great catastrophe that is rapidly approaching the Hindu society. To prevent this catastrophe, Hindus chose Narendra Modi as India's prime minister and you as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister. Out of this same fear, a large section of Hindus today wants to see you as India's prime minister." Narsinghanand warned that "this catastrophe has already taken the form of a rapidly-growing population of Islamist jihadists, posing a severe threat to the Hindu society. You are seen as the shining sun of Sanatan Dharma, deeply revered in the hearts of most Hindus. The majority of Hindus view you as their only protector".

He also criticised the state government's firearm-licensing policy, saying, "Your government's firearm licence policy is helping these elements achieve their objectives. While previous governments freely distributed gun licences to their workers and voters, in the last seven-and-a-half years of your tenure, Hindus -- who gave you a massive mandate -- have barely received any firearm licences." Narsinghanand urged Adityanath to revise the gun-licence policy, saying, "Hindus need firearm licences now solely to protect their women and wealth when necessary. Therefore, I appeal to you to change your firearm policy and grant licences to every Hindu so that they can protect their sisters and daughters." At least 30 pilgrims died and 60 were injured after the pre-dawn stampede at Sangam on January 29 on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, with police saying overcrowding led to the incident.

Adityanath has hinted at a conspiracy behind the incident and the government has ordered a judicial probe.