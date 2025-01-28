Tragedy strikes at Lord Adinath Nirvana Laddu Festival in UP’s Baghpat

Baghpat: A major accident struck the celebrations at the Lord Adinath Nirvana Laddu festival in Baghpat early on Tuesday when a wooden platform at the revered Manasthambh complex collapsed, trapping over 50 devotees under the debris.

New agency IANS posted the video of the incident that created chaos as panic gripped the attendees, many of whom were from the Jain community.

Uttar Pradesh: A major accident occurred in Baghpat during the Lord Adinath Nirvana Laddu festival when a wooden platform at the Manasthambh complex collapsed, trapping over 50 devotees. Panic ensued, with injured Jain devotees being transported to the hospital via e-rickshaws.… pic.twitter.com/eXmU2nM01U — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

The accident occurred at the Manasthambh complex, located on Gandhi Road in Badaut city, a site known for its historical and religious significance to Jains.

VIDEO | UP: Several devotees injured after a watchtower collapsed during Laddu Nirvana Mahotsav in Baraut. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/UzaUB96lH4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 28, 2025

The festival, which attracts thousands of devotees annually, was in full swing when the platform, likely overloaded or structurally compromised, gave way, leading to the immediate entrapment of worshippers.

Baghpat SP Arpit Vijayvargiya said, “A religious event of Jain community was going on near Baraut police station area. Several people got injured after a watchtower they were standing on collapsed. Their treatment is underway. Further updates will be shared.”

VIDEO | “A religious event of Jain community was going on near Baraut police station area. Several people got injured after a watchtower they were standing on collapsed. Their treatment is underway. Further updates will be shared,” says Baghpat SP Arpit Vijayvargiya.



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/sqFSXVa4ZV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 28, 2025