Tragedy strikes Telangana devotees returning from Kumbh, seven killed in road accident

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) A pall of gloom descended on Nacharam here on Tuesday as a group of seven devotees from the locality, returning from Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, died in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh.

A truck carrying cement collided with a mini-bus at around 8.30 am on Tuesday near Sihora town In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, killing seven occupants of the passenger vehicle returning to Hyderabad.

Two other occupants of the mini-bus were injured and referred to Jabalpur medical college for treatment, a government official said.

The group of devotees from the city who were struck by the cruel fate included four relatives and an equal number of friends.

The tragedy is that families of the deceased, including small children, have to live with the irreparable loss of breadwinners.

Sumanth Kumar, who lost his own brother Santosh and two cousins in the accident, told PTI that eight people from Hyderabad hired a mini bus and left for Prayagraj on February 8. They took the holy dip at Kumbh on February 10, according to another family member. The group started for Hyderabad from Prayagraj on Tuesday morning.

Santosh, a goldsmith, is survived by two children as his wife passed away last year.

Kumar's cousin Shashikant (39), a software employee, is survived by wife and three children who did not join him for the religious trip.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the death of the seven people from Hyderabad in the road accident.

The chief minister directed officials to take necessary measures to assist the families of the deceased and the injured.

He also instructed officials to make arrangements for providing better medical treatment to the injured, an official release said.

Union Coal Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said he spoke to officials of the Madhya Pradesh government and urged them to assist the families of the dead, as well as ensure medical treatment for those injured in the accident.

In a release issued here, Kishan Reddy stated that he also spoke to the Collectors of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts in Telangana, under whose jurisdiction the accident victims resided, and instructed them to support the affected families.

The Union Minister also consoled the family members over the phone.

The Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also spoke to the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, requesting them to assist the accident victims and hand over the bodies to their families after completing official procedures, his office said in a release here.