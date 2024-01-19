Tragic death as youngster returning home after completing studies falls from moving train

Kottayam (Ker), Jan 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died on Friday after falling from a moving train bound for Thiruvananthapuram, the police said here.

Advertisment

The tragic incident occurred when Deepak George Varkey, returning from Pune after completing his Hotel Management course, was trying to disembark from the train at Kottayam station after retrieving his forgotten glasses, they said.

Deepak had brought out all his belongings from the train onto the platform when he realised that he forgot his glasses. He went back into the train, but by then it had started moving. While trying to get off quickly, he slipped beneath the train and died, police said.

The incident came to light only when Deepak's friends, who were waiting to receive him at Kottayam railway station, could not locate him.

Advertisment

They then went to the next station, Changanassery, but found no sign of him there as well and proceeded to the following Thiruvalla railway station.

Despite attempting to contact Deepak by phone, there was no response.

It was only after informing the railway police station that they came to know that Deepak had met with an accident at Kottayam railway station.

The youngster hailed from Puthuppally near here. PTI CORR TGB TGB ANE