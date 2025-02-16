Tragic incident of loss of lives due to disorder, stampede at New Delhi railway station: LG

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday said there was an "unfortunate and tragic" incident of "loss of lives and injuries" due to "disorder and stampede" at the New Delhi railway station late in the evening.

In a post on X, Saxena said he has directed the chief secretary and the Delhi Police commissioner to address the situation.

"My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy," the LG said, adding that he is constantly monitoring the situation.

He said the chief secretary has been asked to invoke disaster-management measures and deploy relief personnel.

"All hospitals are in readiness to address related exigencies. Have instructed CS and CP to be at the site and take control of relief measures," Saxena said. PTI VIT RC