TRAI bats for inter-operable set-top boxes, infrastructure sharing among broadcasters

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Friday made strong recommendations for having inter-operable set-top boxes, voluntary sharing of infrastructure among broadcasters and slashing the minimum net worth requirement for IPTV service providers.

TRAI, which is also the regulator for the broadcasting sector, released its recommendations on the Framework for Service Authorisations for the provision of Broadcasting Services under the Telecommunications Act-2023 which replaced the Telegraph Act, 1885.

The recommendations aim to promote growth and enhance ease of doing business in the broadcasting sector, the regulator said.

TRAI said broadcasting service authorisations shall be granted under Section 3(1)(a) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, in place of the extant practice of issuing license/permission under Section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

It has recommended infrastructure sharing, on a voluntary basis, among broadcasting service providers as well as with telecom service providers/infrastructure providers, wherever technically and commercially feasible.

"Authorised entities of 'Television Channel Distribution Services' shall endeavour to adopt interoperable set-top boxes (STBs) to enhance consumer choice and reduce electronic waste," the set of recommendations said.

It has also suggested preparation and notification of standards for interoperable STBs and television sets with inbuilt STB functionality.

"The minimum net worth requirement of Rs 100 crore for Internet Service Providers to provide IPTV Service is recommended to be removed and the same should be aligned with the provisions contained in the authorisation for Internet Services to be issued by DoT," the TRAI said.

It said that terms and conditions for Radio Broadcasting Service have been made technology agnostic enabling the adoption of digital technology.

TRAI said service authorisation for 'Terrestrial Radio Service' be delinked from frequency assignment and the auction of spectrum for frequency assignment for Terrestrial Radio Service shall be done separately.

In addition to the broadcasting of radio channel(s), the authorised entities for Terrestrial Radio Service should be allowed to stream the same content through the internet concurrently without any user control.

TRAI also asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to prescribe separate programme code and advertisement code for radio broadcasting service providers. PTI SKU SKU NSD NSD