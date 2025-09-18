Trailer-mounted rig machine catches fire in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) A fire broke out on a trailer-mounted rig machine on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Thursday, causing damage to the equipment, officials said.

No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The incident was reported at 3.46 am near a temple on the Eastern Express Highway in Naupada area.

"The battery and control panel of the rig machine mounted on a trailer caught fire. The fire and disaster management teams brought the blaze under control swiftly. No one was injured," Tadvi said.

The rig machine was being transported on a trailer and it was en route from Kalyan to Mahim in neighbouring Mumbai when the fire occurred, the official said.

The fire was doused by 4.30 am. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, he said. PTI COR GK