Trailer truck transporting hydrogen cylinders catches fire after accident; nobody injured

Palghar, Aug 3 (PTI) A trailer truck transporting hydrogen gas cylinders caught fire after it met with an accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district early on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2 am, in which nobody was injured. It, however, led to a traffic jam for a few hours, they said.

"The trailer transporting hydrogen gas cylinders from Gujarat to Mumbai. It met with an accident between Vasai and Tungareshwar Phata, which triggered a fire. A couple of cylinders also exploded," Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation fire official Bhupesh Bhoir said.

After being alerted, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within a few hours, he said.

"When the fire brigade team reached the spot, the entire area was engulfed in fire," he added. PTI COR NP