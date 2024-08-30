Train briefly halted in UP after fault in brakes

Raebareli (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A passenger train was briefly halted at the Bachrawan Railway Station here after a fault in its brakes, an official said on Friday.

No passenger was injured in the incident that took place on Thursday evening.

Railway Police Force output in-charge Dinesh Kumar said, "The 22684 Lucknow-Yeshwantpur express train was halted for over half-an hour-on Thursday evening at the Bachrawan Railway station following some fault in the brakes." A team of engineers inspected the train and found the fault in the brakes of S-1 coach.

"The train departed after the issue was fixed. No passenger was injured because of the fault," he added. PTI COR CDN DV DV