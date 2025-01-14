Train coach derails in TN, leading to brief disruption of services

Villupuram, Jan 14 (PTI) A coach wheel of a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train bound for Puducherry derailed at the railway yard here on Tuesday during the shunting process and no one was injured, the Southern Railway said.

The passengers waiting for the MEMU train were accommodated in Dadar-Puducherry express which was halted at all stations enroute to Puducherry to ensure their travel without further delay, an official railway release said.

"The main line remained clear, and hence there was no disruption to traffic on the main line. However, movement towards Puducherry was briefly affected due to the derailment. The entire line has been cleared for traffic at 8.40 hrs today and normal train services have resumed," the release added.

Soon after the incident, earlier, local officials had said that one coach of the Villupuram-Puducherry train with "approximately 500 passengers," soon after its departure from Villupuram at 5.25 am, while crossing a curve, derailed and the loco pilot swiftly stopped the train.

Railway officials have now clarified that the derailment happened at the Villupuram yard and it was only during the shunting process at a particular crossing.

An official told PTI that not more than 50 passengers could have been there in the MEMU train at the time of the incident, and "definitely, 500 passengers were not there in the train at that time." Further, the official said that such small number of passengers had boarded the train, in view of some delay, even before it reached the platform.

The Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU is a short distance train covering about 38 km. PTI VGN JP VGN ROH