Train coaches uncouple near Karnataka's Shivamogga, major accident averted

Karnataka, Aug 6 (PTI) A major accident was averted near the Shivamogga railway station after six coaches of the Talaguppa-Mysuru Intercity Express got uncoupled and came to a halt on the Tunga river bridge on Wednesday evening.

The train, comprising 16 coaches, had departed from Talaguppa and was en route to Mysuru when the incident occurred, railway authorities said.

Just a short distance from the Shivamogga station, six coaches detached from the rest of the train due to a technical fault.

While the front portion continued moving ahead, the rear coaches came to a halt on the Tunga bridge, triggering panic among passengers, authorities added.

No injuries or damage were reported, they confirmed.

Railway staff re-coupled the detached coaches, and the train resumed its journey. PTI GMS SSK