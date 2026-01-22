Train collides with truck near railway crossing in Jharkhand's Deoghar, no casualties

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Jan 22 (PTI) Rail traffic on the Jasidih-Asansol main line in Jharkhand was disrupted for around two hours after the Gonda-Asansol Express collided with a truck near Nawadih railway crossing in Deoghar district on Thursday, railway official said.

Jasidih station manager Shankar Shailesh said there was no casualties in the incident, which took place within Jasidih station of Asansol Railway Division in Eastern Railway zone.

Asansol Railway Division spokesperson said a probe has been started into the reason for the collision between the train and the truck.

"There has been no casualty and railway traffic returned to normal after two hours," the spokesperson said.

According to railway officials, there was heavy traffic near the Nawadih railway crossing and the Gonda-Asansol Express entered the down line in the absence of a proper signal and dashed against the truck which was stuck there.

"The damaged engine has since been removed from the site. A four-member committee, which has been constituted to probe the incident, will take strict action against anyone found responsible," the spokesperson added. PTI CORR ANB MNB